NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four Predators players are working with Dunkin' to make sure all Nashville hospital staffs' spirits are lifted and caffeinated.
Starting at 6 a.m. on April 8th, and continuing on other selected dates, Preds Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Pekka Rinne, and Roman Josi pledged $1,000 per day to purchase coffee for all hospital employees at a participating Nashville Dunkin'.
All the hospital employees need to do is bring their hospital ID to show at the two Nashville Dunkin' locations:
- 1500 21st Avenue S Suite 1510
- 2310 Elliston Place
The offer will continue to run at the listed Dunkin's on the following dates:
- Wednesday, April 8
- Friday, April 10
- Wednesday, April 15
- Friday, April 17
- Wednesday, April 22
- Friday, April 24
- Wednesday, April 29
- Friday, May 1
- Wednesday, May 6
- Friday, May 8
You can support the heroes in your lives through a new Dunkin' program. In the "Give Your Hero a Coffee Break" program, guests can say thanks to their hero with coffee by sending them a Dunkin' eGift Card. Click here to send an eGift card.
For every gift card purchased, Dunkin' will donate $1, up to $100,000, to Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds that go to non-profits helping families affected by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.