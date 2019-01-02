NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The most vibrant personality of the Nashville Predators, PK Subban, is getting his own reality series.
"The PK Project" is set to air later this month across NBC digital platforms, the idea is to get a glimpse in the life of the hockey superstar.
Take a peek at "The PK Project" an original series with @PKSubban1! pic.twitter.com/F1f9mRRj6v— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019
If you were watching the winter classic on News4 on Tuesday, you saw an interview about the show.
Subban is one of the biggest names in hockey. Predators fans, make sure to look out for the first episode of the show to air soon.
