Gallatin High School’s girls basketball coach, Jerry Landers, passed away last weekend, leaving his family and friends with a massive void.

His love for the Nashville Predators was legendary and very well-known. In Landers’ honor, Gallatin High School’s entire student body wore Predators gear to the basketball game on Tuesday, then several other schools followed suit.

The ripple effect made its way to the Predators, and the organization responded by giving the entire student body and teachers tickets to Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena.

Charter buses were provided to transport everyone to the arena, where the team made a special tribute Landers on the jumbo screen during the game.

"You never realize how much of a family you actually have at the school, until you lose a piece of it,” said Kaitlyn Abernathy. “Honestly he was the biggest piece."