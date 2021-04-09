NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are recently one of the hottest teams in the NHL.
The Preds have ripped off victories in 11 of their past 13 contests to plant themselves firmly into the post-season talk.
They’ve done it despite injuries to key players and made Monday’s trade deadline decisions that much more difficult for General Manager David Poile.
This team, as constructed, could find itself in the playoffs in May.
"We have a lot of guys who have had playoff tastes and I feel like we have a good group. We're on a mission,” says forward Erik Haula.
It's a mission that seemed improbable this time last month.
But the Predators say their recent streak can be traced back to their eight-game road trip in March. A trip that started slowly, but finished up with four-straight wins and sparked this current run.
“We realized we are not consistent enough with our effort and now we are and bring it every single night and we work for each other,” says Forward Viktor Arvidsson, fresh off a hat-trick game.
“The difference between now and early in the year is the guys understand how hard they need to play and this is what the structure needs to be," adds Head Coach John Hynes.
So what's the approach for Poile? Does he make trades and mess with the structure with a look to the future? Or will he choose to ride with a group whose ceiling is yet to be determined?
“We love it here and bring it every single night and we want to help get this team to the playoffs and go on a run,” says Haula.
Juuse Saros has really helped the cause. He leads all full-time NHL goalies in save percentage and he is unbeaten in his last 10 starts.
Confidence between the pipes has helped a Preds team littered with injuries rise to the occasion each night.
"I think that when you look at any team that has success, you have to be mentally and physically tough. You have to get through adversity. Our guys are doing a good job with the no excuse mentality and we need to continue that here down the stretch," says Hynes.
Four of Nashville's next five games are against teams ahead of the Preds in the Central Division standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.