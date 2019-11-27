NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After celebrating their shootout win on Monday night, the Nashville Predators gave back to the community on Tuesday by delivering turkeys around town.
Ryan Johansen and Matt Irwin, along with Metro Police officers, helped out 30 families in town. They handed out turkeys to all the homes throughout The Nations neighborhood.
They said it’s a rewarding experience for them to give back.
“You know the families with kids and stuff, they have a few days off, so make those few days a little more special and have a nice turkey dinner and stuff,” said Johansen. “For the people and families today who’ve we’ve met that aren’t as privileged as we were, it’s cool to be able to come and provide.”
