NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are excited to introduce Move With Us May, a month-long initiative presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
Move With Us May is designed to challenge participants to set and commit to a mileage or activity based goal. As social distancing continues to serve as a successful, vital method to fight the spread of COVID-19, Move With Us May looks to offer a fun opportunity for people of all fitness levels to stay healthy and active.
Participants will look to achieve one of the following four Preds-themed goals:
- Viktor Arvidsson Challenge (Advanced Runners): Run a minimum of 33 miles throughout the month
- Rocco Grimaldi Challenge (Intermediate Runners): Run a minimum of 23 miles throughout the month.
- Nick Bonino Challenge (Power Walkers): Walk a minimum of 13 miles throughout the month.
- Colton Sissons Challenge: Workout a minimum of 10 times throughout the month.
Those who register will be able to log and track their progress at NashvillePredators.com or on the team's mobile app.
The first 200 participants to complete their challenge will receive an exclusive GNASH workout towel. All participants who achieve their goal will receive a Move With Us May certificate signed by GNASH.
To support COVID-19 and tornado relief efforts, participants will also have the option to create personalized fundraising page to share with friends and family.
The Nashville Predators Foundation, empowered by SmileDirectClub, will distribute the funds directly to local non-profits working to rebuild Nashville and Middle Tennessee and to keep us safe during the pandemic.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three fundraisers.
Participants who post about their progress on social media using the hashtag #MoveWithUsMay will be entered to win weekly prizes, such as jerseys and signed memorabilia.
For ideas regarding the Move With Us May challenge, participants can visit the Predators' strength and conditioning coach David Good's Instagram account where he provides at-home fitness tips and even workouts.
For a list of local fitness classes now being offered on Instagram and Facebook Live, click here.
Registration for Move With Us May can be found here.
