NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're a Predators fan, then you'll definitely want to head downtown on Friday for a free event.
Predsfest is the largest free fan event in franchise history, and there are fun activities leading up to the big event all afternoon.
Sean Henry, the CEO and president of the Preds, says Predsfest will create magic and excitement in Smashville.
Events will run from 3 to 10 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena and Walk of Fame Park.
- 3 p.m. - Grand opening of Pete & Terry's Tavern (formerly Tavern '96)
- 5 p.m. - Free fan events begin, including hockey games and inflatables at Walk of Fame Park to Gnash's closet clean out at the arena
- 7:30 p.m. - Player Gold Walk at Walk of Fame Park - after the walk, fans will take part in a Q&A with Preds players
- 8:30 p.m. - Bridgestone Arena opens to all of Smashville
In addition to the live music, food and games in the park, fans are welcomed inside Bridgestone Arena to skate with Preds alumni, experience locker room tours and more.
Keep in mind traffic in and around downtown will be heavy because of the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.