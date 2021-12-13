NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The game on Tuesday, December 14 for Calgary and Nashville has been postponed due to COVID Protocol.
According to a release from Nashville, six Calgary players and one staff member has entered the NHL's COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period.
Calgary has made the decision to postpone their games through Thursday, December 16.
Tomorrow’s game vs. Calgary has been postponed. https://t.co/jgB1QVt1JO— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 13, 2021
