NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee isn’t called The Volunteer State by chance. Residents are known for their big hearts.
Thursday is The Big Payback, a community-wide 24-hour online challenge to raise money for non-profits.
A record 964 local non-profits are participating in the event this year.
The day was launched with a big party on the plaza outside Bridgestone Arena to celebrate The Big Payback.
The Nashville Predators Foundation gave out its largest grant in history on the community-wide online giving day.
The Foundation gave more than $675,000 to local organization.
Gerry Helper, the Foundation’s vice president, said they have always wanted to represent the Predators as more than just a hockey team.
“It’s been a core part of our organizational philosophy that we’re going to be more than a hockey team,” Helper said. “We wanted to be involved in the community. We wanted to make a difference and the way you make a difference is working with these charitable and community service organizations that work day in and day out to better the lives of those in our community.”
The Big Payback ends at midnight. Last year just over $3 million was raised.
