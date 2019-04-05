NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators provided a little extra fuel and motivation for workers on Friday.
The team gave a treat to construction workers building the new ice rink in Bellevue.
Executives from the Ford Ice Center brought lunch out to the workers where the new Ford Ice Center is being built at One Bellevue Place.
The facility is set to open later this year.
“They have a really tight deadline to get it open by September,” said Danny Butler, Ford Ice Center. “So the guys needed some lunch. So we brought lunch out to about 100 of them.”
The group said they plan on feeding the workers once a month for the rest of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.