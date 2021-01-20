NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One day after having a game postponed because of COVID-19 issues with their opponent, it is business as usual right now for the Nashville Predators.
The team was back on the ice for a long practice that followed an unexpected day off.
"We're just doing everything we can to be healthy and safe and just get out there and play. It's strange, like this whole thing," says Predators Center Ryan Johansen
As the Predators practice today, the NHL announced the Carolina Hurricanes now have five players currently in the COVID-19 protocol. Their games are suspended through Saturday.
No Preds players have tested positive since playing Carolina on Monday, but the team is diligent about managing anxiety.
"We did have a meeting today where the athletic trainer talked with the guys about what happened to Carolina and how these things can be avoided," says Predators Head Coach John Hynes.
"But, it is a concern. Our guys have to be focused on hockey and it's our job to control the other things."
"Everyone's put so much effort into this to get back into game shape and to go out and be irresponsible in any capacity that could potentially effect someone else's season who's doing all the right things...that's not being a good teammate or a good person," says Predators Defenseman Mark Borowiecki.
The Predators' next game is Friday in Dallas.
By the way, the Stars haven't played a game yet because of their own COVID issues that originally landed 17 players in protocol and delayed the start of their season.
"Looks like Dallas is healthy and practicing with a full group, or what they have barring injuries," says Hynes.
"They're not quite up to game speed, I'd assume. But, at the same time, we can't get complacent," adds Borowiecki.
"Extended practice today. We covered all the areas we wanted to get better in. Now we go down to Dallas and try to get the results on the ice," says Johansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.