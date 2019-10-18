NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have officially announced a three-year partnership with Southwest Airlines, making the Dallas-based carrier the Predators' first ever official airline partner.
“When forming our partnership with Southwest Airlines, we knew that their dedication to the highest quality of customer service fully aligned with our organization’s goal of providing the best possible experience for every person that walks through our doors,” Predators Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said. “The love that Southwest has for their customers and employees is no different than the love that we have for each of our fans, and we’re excited for those fans to benefit from this new partnership between the No. 1 franchise in sports and the No. 1 airline.”
Southwest Airlines is Music City's leading airline and offers the most seats to the largest number of destinations of any airline serving Nashville. Southwest offers up to 134 flights a day to 45 destinations across the United States and Mexico from BNA.
The Predators have 23 domestic opponents and Southwest offers non-stop flights from BNA to every single one of those cities, making it easier for fans to travel and support the Preds on the road. This partnership will also provide fans with future opportunities to win fly away experiences. Winners will enjoy a trip to one of Nashville's road games.
“We are proud to connect two iconic Nashville brands in a unique partnership that celebrates two of the city’s main passion points: sports and travel,” said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing. “As Nashville’s top airline, it’s our mission to connect People to what’s important in their lives. Whether it’s for a Predators away game, a much-needed vacation or a business trip, Southwest will get you there with low fares and consumer-friendly policies.”
