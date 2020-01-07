NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that John Hynes would become the team's third head coach.
"John Hynes is bright young coach and great leader who has a track record of both effectively developing young players and successfully motivating veterans," Poile said. "We love his coaching resume and are confident that he has learned from every stop during his career, and has the best skill set to get the maximum potential out of our team."
Hynes spent five years as head coach with the New Jersey Devils, and was the head coach for the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins team.
44-year-old Hynes began coaching at his alma mater, Boston University, where he was a student player.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to join an organization with a history of success, a team with immense talent and a phenomenal fanbase," Hynes said. "This organization has a strong foundation, from its ownership and executives to the entire front-office staff, and I'm excited to come in and try to maximize this team's abilities."
During the 2017-18 campaign, Hynes’ Devils finished with a 44-29-9 record (97 points) and featured Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, who tallied a career-high 93 points (39g-54a) in 76 games. He also oversaw the development of 2017’s No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier, helping him record a career-best 52 points (20g-32a) – tied for the sixth-most among NHL rookies – in his first NHL season. For his efforts, Hynes earned the sixth-most votes for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.