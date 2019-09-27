Nashville Predators logo

SAN FRANCISCO (WSMV) - StubHub has released its NHL Season Preview on the top-selling teams and Music City's hometown Nashville Predators are in the top 10 in ticket demand for the first time.

According to StubHub, Nashville currently ranks No. 8 in terms of ticket demand. The NHL Winter Classic game, which features the Predators against the Dallas Stars this year, ranks in the top five games for the second year in a row. 

At the conclusion of the 2018 playoff run, the Predators saw a 60 percent growth in ticket sales.  

StubHub's top 3 selling Predators games this season are Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 2 against the New York Rangers and Saturday, Nov. 16 against their division rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks.

The teams with the highest ticket demands are:

  1. Vegas Golden Knights
  2. New York Rangers
  3. Boston Bruins
  4. Chicago Blackhawks
  5. Toronto Maple Leafs
  6. Montreal Canadiens 
  7. St. Louis Blues
  8. Nashville Predators
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins
  10. Buffalo Sabres

This marks the third straight year the Vegas Golden Knights have had the highest demand for tickets.

