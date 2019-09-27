SAN FRANCISCO (WSMV) - StubHub has released its NHL Season Preview on the top-selling teams and Music City's hometown Nashville Predators are in the top 10 in ticket demand for the first time.
According to StubHub, Nashville currently ranks No. 8 in terms of ticket demand. The NHL Winter Classic game, which features the Predators against the Dallas Stars this year, ranks in the top five games for the second year in a row.
At the conclusion of the 2018 playoff run, the Predators saw a 60 percent growth in ticket sales.
StubHub's top 3 selling Predators games this season are Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 2 against the New York Rangers and Saturday, Nov. 16 against their division rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks.
The teams with the highest ticket demands are:
- Vegas Golden Knights
- New York Rangers
- Boston Bruins
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Montreal Canadiens
- St. Louis Blues
- Nashville Predators
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Buffalo Sabres
This marks the third straight year the Vegas Golden Knights have had the highest demand for tickets.
