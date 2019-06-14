NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced they have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
In exchange for Ingram, Nashville sent Tampa Bay a seventh-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Ingram, 22, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, appearing in 35 total games. He helped lead the Solar Bears to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in 10 postseason games. Ingram compiled an 8-2-0 overall record in 13 regular season games with Orlando.
He started the 2018-19 season with a 14-7-0 record, 2.26 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage for Syracuse, Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate. Ingram had six shutouts with the Crunch, tying him for most shutouts in the AHL. In 57 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, Ingram tallied a 34-18-2 record, a 2.30 goals-against average and 10 shutouts.
Ingram was originally drafted in the third round (88th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers from 2014-17 before joining the pros.
Ingram was named Blazers' MVP in the last two seasons with them, which included a league-leading .927 save percentage and a spot on the WHL's second all-star team in 2016-17. He represented Canada a the 2017 World Junior Championship, earning a 2-1 record, a 2.57 goal-against average and one shutout en route to a silver medal.
