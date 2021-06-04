NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Officer charged with shooting and killing a man in 2018 is expected to face a judge on Friday morning.

Andrew Delke should be in court for a pre-trial hearing. His court appearance after Delke is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick after chasing him and shooting him in the back. Surveillance video captured the 2018 incident.

Delke is the first Metro Police officer ever charged with murder after an on-duty shooting. And Hambrick's death sparked outrage and protests.

His trial is set to begin next month, so we expect some loose ends to be tied up on Friday.