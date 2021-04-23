NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 12-year-old girl with autism is using Facebook to talk about her experience with bullying.
“One day we might be able to make the world a better place,” said Rainbow Mosho.
Rainbow Mosho is a talented young artist. She uses her work to express her feelings.
“It frees myself from the bad experiences I had in my life and takes me to the good experiences I had in my life,” stated Mosho.
But expressing herself wasn’t always that simple. At an early age she was diagnosed with autism and stopped speaking at the age of two.
In recent years, Rainbow pushed past it all. She wrote her first book in 2020 about her struggles during the pandemic.
She now hopes to continue to share videos on Facebook about PTSD and family challenges.
