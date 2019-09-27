Students and parents gathered before a Rockvale High football game Friday night for a prayer circle in support of an area coach. The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint over the coach at Rockvale High praying over students at a recent game.
Since their son joined the Rockvale High football team, parents Brian and Christy Hill have come to know Coach Rick Rice as a role model, a force of good for young people.
"He cares about every one of the boys on that team," said parent Brian Hill. "He looks out for them like they're his own."
"He's coaching a lot more than just football out there," added parent Christy Hill. "To see Coach Rice being there and loving on these kids is to me a blessing."
The Hills said it's hard to see the coach in a controversy.
"The issue is this person, this coach, who is a public representative of the school, leading prayers is unconstitutional," said Gayle Jordan, executive director for the Recovering from Religion Foundation. "It's pretty straight forward. When you've been in a position of privilege, sometimes having to abide by the rules everyone else has to abide by feels like oppression when it's equality. Everyone else who's in a minority religion in this country is having to comply with these regulations and constitutional guidelines all the time."
Jordan said she appreciates that Rice has since apologized.
A representative for Rutherford County Schools said the principal has talked to Rice about what's permitted under federal law, and he hasn't been reprimanded in any way.
Parents said they wanted to have the prayer circle to show Rice their support.
“There will always be adversity in all you stand for,” said Christy Hill. "He's looking out for them, and he's looking out for their physical and mental state."
“He doesn’t want any controversy," said Brian Hill. "He doesn’t want anyone to feel pressured into a faithful prayer situation.”
"I understand the parents and students want to do a prayer now," said Jordan. “That’s okay! We have the right to do that in this country. That’s what freedom of religion is as long as one of those parents is not doing it in an official capacity as a government employee."
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said they have not received a response from Rutherford County Schools. A representative for the school system said they've gotten the complaint, and the matter is resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.