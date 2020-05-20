NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While small businesses are grateful for the federal aid to get them through this time, they're finding themselves facing a dilemma.
Kate Bloocher is preparing to open the doors at Colt's Chocolates for the first time in months.
"It’s been really rough," she said.
She was relieved to see that payroll protection money in her bank account at the end of April, but she has five weeks left to use it or she has to pay it back.
"I have to use that money in a very short window."
There are restrictions on how the money has to be spent as well; 75 percent of it must be used for payroll.
"While we do still need some limited production right now, we are certainly not in a position to just have people come in and work 12-hour shifts and make as much chocolate and desserts as we can," Bloocher explained.
Small businesses were given 8 weeks total to spend their PPP. Bloocher said, with the economy opening in limited capacities, she just doesn't have the employees or production demand to devote the money to.
"If I had three or four months, then that money could easily be allotted in that specific way," Bloocher said. "But, because it’s such a short window, it really doesn't make sense for us to try to just slam out production just so I can spend that money."
