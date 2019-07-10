Last month NES had the most customers without power at once in eight years.
The severe weather that rolled through the Mid-state around June 21st affected almost 112,000 NES customers, more than 48,000 of them were without power at the same time.
“It’s been a busy summer so far,” NES vice president of operation Jack Baxter said. “It’s the most customers we’ve had out at one time in eight years.”
The storms also damaged and grounded 531 power lines and left 83 power poles broken and damaged.
“Double the number of poles we’ve had broken and storms in the last year and a half,” Baxter said. “The magnitude of this storm was certainly larger than we’ve seen in sometime.”
Baxter said it's critical for customers to be prepared for events like this.
Nashville resident Donna Rosenstiel and her husband have a weather radio, flashlight with ports to charge their cellphones. They say it helped get them through their 24 hours without power last month.
“We try to have emergency supplies on hand,” Rosenstiel said. “I was concerned about neighbors and people I know who have health issues.”
Baxter says crews work around the clock until all power is restored, and these storms have already made for some long nights this summer.
“All of our employees are working in some way to help support the response,” Baxter said. “We want to make sure that everybody’s safe."
Flashlights, extra batteries, a weather radio, water and non-perishable food items are great supplies to have on hand.
You can always report and check power outages on the NES website.
