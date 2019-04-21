A lucky Powerball player in Goodlettsville won $50,000 last night by matching four white ball numbers plus the Powerball. The lucky ticket was purchased at Quike Stop, 1490 Louisville Hwy., in Goodlettsville.
No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.
