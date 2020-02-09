MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A Powerball player is Murfreesboro won $100,000 Saturday night by matching four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball, officials with the Tennessee Lottery confirmed.
Because the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, the base prize of $50,000 was doubled.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.
The winner has not yet come forward and officials say no other information will be made available until the prize is claimed.
