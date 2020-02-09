Powerball

Grab your tickets and check those numbers! Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s Powerball jackpot!

 (CNN Image)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A Powerball player is Murfreesboro won $100,000 Saturday night by matching four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball, officials with the Tennessee Lottery confirmed.

Because the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, the base prize of $50,000 was doubled.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

The winner has not yet come forward and officials say no other information will be made available until the prize is claimed.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.