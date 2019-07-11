NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) -- Did you purchase a Powerball ticket at one Kroger location in Gallatin recently? Check your numbers - it's worth $50,000!
The ticket sold at Kroger located at 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin matched four of the five white numbers, along with the red Powerball number in the lottery drawing Wednesday night, July 10th.
7, 9, 26, 44, 68 and the red Powerball was 3.
The Tennessee Education Lottery has generated more than $5B in educational revenue through grants, scholarships, and certain educational and after school programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.