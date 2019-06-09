NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 in last night's lottery drawing.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball.
The ticket was purchased at Kountry Korner Market on Old Nashville Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.