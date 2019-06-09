A lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 in last night's lottery drawing.

A lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 in last night's lottery drawing. 

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 in last night's lottery drawing. 

Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball. 

The ticket was purchased at Kountry Korner Market on Old Nashville Highway. 

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.