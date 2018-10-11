ERIN, TN (WSMV) - One lucky lottery player in Middle Tennessee is thousands of dollars richer.
Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Erin, TN.
The winner matched four of the five white numbers that were drawn on Wednesday night, plus the red Powerball.
No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.
The Powerball jackpot has increased to $314 million.
