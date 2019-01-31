CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lucky Powerball player in Clarksville won $50,000 during Wednesday night's drawing.
The winner matched four of the five white numbers, along with the Powerball.
According to officials, the winner bought the ticket at Sudden Service on Hornbuckle Road.
No one has come forward to claim the prize at this time.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates on the revenue generated by ticket sales. Since 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4.8 billion to fund education programs.
