SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – A Maury County Powerball player won $200,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after purchasing the winning ticket from a local liquor store.
According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, the winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to initially win $50,000. However, the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was four.
As a result, the prize quadrupled to $200,000. The ticket was purchased at Alex’s Tobacco & Beer at 4910 Port Royal Rd. in Spring Hill.
The Tennessee Lottery said that the current estimated Powerball jackpot is $113 million, and the next drawing is on Monday, January 31.
Tennessee Lottery cannot release any additional information until the prize is claimed.
