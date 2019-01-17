LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - A lucky Powerball player in Overton County is now thousands of dollars richer.
Someone won $50,000 by matching four of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, on Wednesday night.
The ticket was bought at the Daily's convenience store on East Main Street in Livingston.
The winner has not stepped forward to claim the prize yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.