CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Someone in Clarksville is thousands of dollars richer after winning the Powerball on Wednesday night.
The player won $50,000 by matching four of the five numbers drawn, including the Powerball.
The jackpot for the multi-state game has already grown to $114 million for Saturday's drawing.
Tennessee Lottery officials said the winner has not claimed the prize yet.
