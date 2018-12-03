MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A large power outage affected thousands of NES customers near Opryland on Monday morning.
According to the NES outage map, there were 2,380 people without power around 3:45 a.m.
At least 25 customers are still without power.
NES said the outage was caused by broken utility poles.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Opry Mills area. This morning’s large outage was caused by broken poles.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) December 3, 2018
