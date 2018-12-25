christmas power outage.JPG
Marion Kirkpatrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- More than 1,000 people were without power in South Nashville on Christmas morning.

The outage started just before 10 a.m., affecting Nashville Electric Service customers in the Radnor Lake area. 

NES officials dispatched crew to assess the situation and restore power as soon as possible.

The cause of the outage has not been released , but power was restored around 11:30 a.m.

