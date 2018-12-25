NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- More than 1,000 people were without power in South Nashville on Christmas morning.
The outage started just before 10 a.m., affecting Nashville Electric Service customers in the Radnor Lake area.
NES officials dispatched crew to assess the situation and restore power as soon as possible.
The cause of the outage has not been released , but power was restored around 11:30 a.m.
We’ve got a large outage this morning near Radnor Lake. NES crews are assessing the situation and will restore power as quickly as they can. More updates coming soon.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) December 25, 2018
UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) December 25, 2018
