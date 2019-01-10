NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 4,000 NES customers were without power Thursday morning after a large outage.
Power has been restored to all but 30 customers in the Donelson area.
It's not clear what is causing the outage at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
