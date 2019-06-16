West Nashville Power Outage
Courtesy: Nashville Electric

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 3,500 people were without power in West Nashville, but the lights are back on Sunday.

Nashville Electric Service reported 3,535 power outages in the Sylvan Park and the Nations areas on Sunday morning. This area is near Route 155 at Centennial/Cockrill Bend Boulevard. 

Crews restored power around 1 p.m. Sunday, accord to the NES Facebook page.

No word yet on what caused the outage. 

