NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 3,500 people were without power in West Nashville, but the lights are back on Sunday.
Nashville Electric Service reported 3,535 power outages in the Sylvan Park and the Nations areas on Sunday morning. This area is near Route 155 at Centennial/Cockrill Bend Boulevard.
We are currently experiencing an outage in the Nations and Sylvan Park areas affecting over 3,500 customers. NES crews are aware and will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) June 16, 2019
Crews restored power around 1 p.m. Sunday, accord to the NES Facebook page.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
