NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Power has been restored to most NES customers in West Nashville after a cleaning truck clipped a power line on the side of Interstate 40 early Thursday morning.
At one point close to 800 customers were without power because of the damaged power lines.
As of 8 a.m. east and westbound lanes are still shut down on I-40 between the I-40/440 split and the White Bridge Pike exit on the west side of town.
Traffic is being rerouted off the interstate at the White Bridge exit until the roadway is cleared.
At 5:45 a.m. Metro Police shut down all lanes on I-40 West after reopening two earlier Thursday. They say NES suggested the shutdown.
As of 8 a.m., only 12 NES customers are still listed without power on the company's outage map.
A closer look at the snapped power pole that’s caused I-40 East and West to shut down. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/kiR08YRJQn— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) July 22, 2021
The power outage also caused headaches on Charlotte Avenue early Thursday morning, as police were forced to direct traffic.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
At this time TDOT has not estimated a clear time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.