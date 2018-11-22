MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - More than 5,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers were without power on Thanksgiving morning in Wilson County.
Police said the outage was caused by an issue at a substation.
MTEMC crews worked quickly to make the repairs. Power was restored by 9 a.m.
Additional information has not been released at this time.
