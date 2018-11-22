power outage wilson county

Officials said the outage is being caused by an issue at a substation.

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - More than 5,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers were without power on Thanksgiving morning in Wilson County.

Police said the outage was caused by an issue at a substation.

MTEMC crews worked quickly to make the repairs. Power was restored by 9 a.m.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

