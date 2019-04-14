EDITOR'S NOTE: These power outage estimates are up-to-date as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, April 14 and may not be real-time. Visit your local power company's website for updated numbers.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 4,800 customers lost power Sunday afternoon after a tree fell onto a power line in west Nashville.
NES confirmed that crews were working to fix the issue but did not have an estimated time frame for when everyone will be back online. The issue in west Nashville has since cleared.
In Belle Meade, there were 1,673 customers without power due to a broken cross arm and downed wires. That issue has since cleared as well.
In total at the time of this writing, there were nearly 3,000 customers across Davidson County without power in various areas all over the county.
