NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As storms moved through southwestern Kentucky early Saturday morning, power outages affected multiple counties along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.
Over 10,000 customers were reported without power in Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Trigg, Caldwell, Christian, Todd, Logan, ad Simpson counties.
Overall there were nearly 20,000 without power across Kentucky.
