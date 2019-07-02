NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Humane Society put out pleas on social media platforms Tuesday after the power went out at their location, and they had more than enough volunteers soon after.
Due to a power outage that started at noon on Tuesday, they were in desperate need of temporary overnight foster lodging for cats and dogs in their care due to rising temperatures inside the facility.
They asked that if anyone could provide housing overnight for a dog or cat, that volunteers go to the Nashville Humane Association facility. They posted within two hours that they had enough volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.