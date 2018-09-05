DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - More than 1,000 Dickson Electric System customers are without power in Kingston Springs.
DES says they have dispatched a crew and are working to restore power as soon as possible.
It's not clear what is causing the outage at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
DES is currently experiencing a significant outage affecting over 1,000 customers in the Kingston Springs community. A crew is on it, and we will have power restored as soon as possible + will update with more information when we have it. Thank you!!! 💡— Dickson Electric (@DicksonElectric) September 5, 2018
