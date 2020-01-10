MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Power crews and utility agencies throughout the Mid-State are preparing for an eventful weekend that will bring severe weather.
The weather system is expected to bring with it strong winds which could break and damage power lines and even blow over trees. The Murfreesboro Electric Department tells News4 it has a plan ready to go for powerful storms like the one expected to hit this weekend.
"For storms like this we do have crews on standby, our line crew, service crews, warehouse crews that are on standby for this weekend," said Jordan Warren of the electric department.
Prior to the storm's arrival, officials say you should have your phone and flash lights charged. If you end up losing power, you should keep your refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible so you don't have to worry about your food spoiling.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross is also ready to tackle the storm since the wind is expected to be a big problem. Before you go to bed, crews ask you to make sure any small items, furniture, flag poles and any loose things you have outside your home are taken down and put away.
Crews also encourage people to keep an eye on trees around your home.
"It is important folks realize high winds cause a lot of problems, especially with trees that are already in the ground that's been soaked with a lot of rain as of late," Sherri McKinney of the American Red Cross said. "Those winds could cause those trees to come down."
The Red Cross also suggests you to have an emergency plan in place for your home. For example, if there is a tornado warning issued in your area, make sure everyone in your home knows where to go and what to do.
