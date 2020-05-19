WARTRACE, TN (WSMV) - When word got out a few weeks ago that there might be a meat shortage in grocery stores and restaurants, area meat processing stores all over Middle Tennessee saw a huge surge in business. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go visited Potts Meat Processing store down in Wartrace to find out how they're handling this busy time. 

The owner said they're adjusting to what they call "the new normal." 

Click here to check out Potts Meat Processing store's website. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.