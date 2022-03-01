NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee crews continue to repair potholes around the region as more and more drivers experience difficulties with damage to their vehicles.
Many potholes from the winter weather remain on several highways, and they're wreaking havoc on people's cars. Some mechanics see more vehicles with flat tires and bent rims. With supply chain disruptions, some wheels are tough to find.
William Vaughn works at Midas on Charlotte Pike. He says over the past couple of months, about four people a week bring in damaged cars after driving over potholes. The problem he's running into is not getting some parts right away. Instead, he has to wait for specific wheels to be delivered.
"This one found a lovely pothole, and it busted the wheel, busted the tire. Unfortunately, with the shipping issues, we have to wait on the wheel," Vaughn said some wheels ship quicker than others. "Sometimes a week. Sometimes three to six weeks. This one we are going to be waiting on for a while."
Brett Peterson says he sees several cars plow over potholes as he drives down I-40 East, near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit, every day.
"I'm surprised there are not more accidents due to the potholes in the road," Peterson said he sees firsthand how harsh potholes are on tires. "I see people there daily. 4 or 5 vehicles at least on the side of the road with blown-out tires."
Crews are working to fix these roads: Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures February 24 - March 3
TDOT has HELP Trucks for roadside assistance. If your car is broken down on a highway in Tennessee, you can dial *847. You can also call Nashville's non-emergency number for law enforcement: 615-862-8600 or click here.
