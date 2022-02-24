NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Dodging potholes should have been an Olympic competition. Drivers in Nashville might be getting used to them because the problem just isn't going away.
A perfect example was this morning on I- 40 as several people hit them and were sidelined because of it. The sight along I-40 West near White Bridge was hard to believe.
Cars lined up and pulled over after damage from potholes. It's real, and if you hit three or four together, it creates a sudden, scary, and earth-quaking moment.
"Yeah it’s definitely not safe, you lose control get in the other lane it's nuts.”
Inside the Shell Station just off I-40, General Manager Marissa Wright listens regularly to the pothole prayers from drivers who just made it thru.
“What's wrong with these roads, I can't say the word, but these potholes are ridiculous," Wright said.
It's been this way for weeks. TDOT fills them, and then a new one opens a crater up. This is part of life on icy roads that create this.
Walter Chambers doesn't like it, but he has a job to do. He’s just hoping for the best.
"Right now, I'm headed back to Memphis," he said. "I was headed up to Antioch when I hit all of those potholes. I don't know how the westbound lane is but I'm going to find out in a minute."
