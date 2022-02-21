NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Potholes are continuing to plague roads throughout Middle Tennessee, costing drivers big bucks and bringing a lot of business to car repair shops. Drivers said it seems no matter what route they take, it is riddled with potholes.
Masi Kingston is becoming a regular at Robin Hood Tires.
"I am getting another tire for the second time in three or four days," Kingston said.
Workers replaced his back left tire Monday after replacing his front right tire Friday. He said both repairs are thanks to potholes. "These potholes in north Nashville and east Nashville get me every day on the streets and highways," Kingston said.
Robin Hood Tires said they have never seen anything like it, and said they have a minimum of five people coming in daily with blowouts and cracked rims after hitting a pothole. Owner Tawfiq Ghanem said some are even getting into wrecks trying to swerve away from potholes which he said recently happened to him.
"I almost crashed last week when I was driving from Bellevue to Nashville on I-40," Ghanem said. "I almost crashed. I tried to escape, but there were holes everywhere."
Ghanem said repairs are costing some people anywhere from $200 to $500 a pop. Kingston said his repairs are weighing on his pockets.
"I am tired of it," Kingston said. "It is not our fault that there are these potholes, like what are they doing with the taxpayers' money?"
TDOT told News 4 last month that the potholes were caused by the winter storms. Monday, the department said the recent good weather has allowed them to get a lot of repaving done which they said will likely continue throughout the spring.
Milling and paving work is expected to continue on I-40 on the west side of Nashville over the next couple of weeks. Work in the eastbound lanes began today. #nashvilletraffic #slowdown pic.twitter.com/kkwLYOuGiI— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) February 16, 2022
This week, TDOT said its repairing potholes on interstates and state routes in Davidson, Robertson and Smith counties, but the department said the coming rain will definitely delay their work.
"So I am sure by Friday, I will be back two more times," Kingston said.
TDOT's offices were closed Monday because of Presidents' Day. News 4 is expecting more information from TDOT Tuesday on the issue.
