NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Potholes impact drivers across Nashville. The city explained what they are doing to fill up those holes.

Potholes can be seen up and down the highways in Davidson County, causing problems for drivers.

"What we need, man, we need good roads," Richard Omondi of Nashville said.

Omondi and his friend Yusufu Mlemba ran into them before stopping for gas.

"Today I was driving, and then I was trying to dodge the patches. It simply could cause problems," Mlemba said. "Trying to dodge it, and then you know, you can get in an accident, so...I think it's about time for them to hurry up and make sure it's taken care of."

Being a truck driver for ten years now, Mlemba said he had seen his fair share of potholes.

"Yeah, some places like New York. They don't really do a good job, but I think they're better here in TN and Nashville," Mlemba said. "But I've been different places where it's really bad, but I want Nashville to be better. Cause it's County and laid back, you know what I'm saying."

News 4 called the city to find out what's being done to fix the potholes.

In an email, a Metro spokesperson told News 4 they have at least four crews running five days a week filling potholes on Metro streets. Tennessee Department of Transportation maintains the state routes and interstates.

Metro Public Works also told News 4 they'd filled nearly 14,000 potholes so far this year. They've had 157 hub requests to repair potholes since March 26.

For Omondi and Mlemba, they just a smooth drive the next time they turn on their engine.

"Just fix the roads. That's all I can say," Omondi said.

"We don't wanna see no patches. You know what I'm saying, like BOOM BOOM BOOM. We don't wanna see that," Mlemba said. "We wanna see roads that are smooth! You know what I'm saying! Who wants that."

With the recent rain and temperatures going up and down, Metro Public Works told News 4 we're at the peak of pothole season. They want you to know they're getting to them as fast as they can.