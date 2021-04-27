The 682 acre Bells Bend property straddles the Cumberland.
It has rolling hills, trees, peace, quiet and it’s been in the Graves family for 100 years.
"I'm one of 12 kids that's lived on this farm all our life. I'm 73," said Jerry Graves.
The Graves decided to sell the property for family reasons and their preference: "We would have liked to have sold it to Metro government for a park so we could come back and visit," said Graves.
That almost happened.
Former Nashville Mayor David Briley was eyeing the property for purchase.
The plan was to keep the land as a green space, but that deal fell through.
"From what I can tell there was a negotiation. There was some disagreement on price," said Metro councilman Freddie O'Connell of District 19.
O’Connell said Nashville just missed out on a once in a generation opportunity to preserve green space.
"Those kinds of opportunities are critically important, not just for recreation, but also for the environment," said O'Connell.
Instead O’Connell said the land will likely become home to more homes and offices.
"It adds to the holdings of a family that has publicly declared their intent in the past to do significant redevelopment, not preservation, not anything about the heritage of agriculture or access to the river," said O'Connell.
A spokesperson for Mayor John Cooper’s office said:
"Mayor Cooper has taken concrete actions to protect Bell’s Bend. His team worked for months to secure and conserve the property. Despite the unprecedented budget challenges Metro faced, the mayor found a solution: investing $2 million in his February Capital Spending Plan and securing commitments from dozens of nonprofits. Their contributions, added to Metro’s, would enable the city to meet the seller’s asking price and protect the entire property. However, in March, Metro learned the property had been sold to a private buyer. We respect a land owner’s right to sell their property any way they see fit. We’re eager to work with the buyer to protect the land, including with a conservation easement."
Some worry it may be too late.
"It may not be lost forever but it's certainly lost at a price that would have made sense for right now," said O'Connell.
