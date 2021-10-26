NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Pediatricians are pointing to the data when considering the Pfizer vaccine for kids and they’re saying it’s encouraging.
The goal is to see less children hospitalized here with COVID-19 and then can go back to treating other illnesses.
If the Pfizer vaccine is approved, it means that about 28 million kids could be eligible for a vaccine as early as next week.
The vaccine is two shots, one third of the normal dose, three weeks apart.
Pfizer performed its own trial, finding that the vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective.
Dr. Isaac Thomsen, associate professor at Vanderbilt on pediatric infectious diseases, says, “I would really encourage parents to think about this as not needing to protect your child from the vaccine but to protect them with the vaccine.”
His message to parents who may be on the fence, or want to wait a bit before getting their kids vaccinated, is to watch what pediatricians do with their kids…
“I would encourage them to look at what pediatricians, pediatric infectious disease doctors are doing with their kids, Dr. Thomsen explains. “Right, so pediatricians love their kids just as much as any parents and they’re first in line. Every pediatrician that I’ve talked to is saying where can I get in line, where can I get this and so that should send a message.”
If the FDA panel gives the green light today, final clearance for emergency use is expected next week with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
