A pot left on the stove is believed to be the cause of an apartment fire that displaced 20 resident in Antioch on Tuesday night.
Eight apartment units are unlivable at the Village of Dover Glen Apartments after the fire around 6:50 p.m.
Drone4 flew over the area to show the damage left by the fire. The entire building badly damaged by flames and water.
The fire stated in the kitchen of an apartment, which caused smoke and water damage to seven adjoining apartments.
Authorities said everyone got out safely, with little more the clothes on their back.
The Nashville Fire Department quickly called out for additional help when they arrived.
"It did escalate to a two alarm fire, which means we needed additional support to contain the fire,"
Firefighters arrived less than five minutes after the call went out.
"Our crews did an amazing job to prevent the fire from spreading to the other side of the building," Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire said.
The people, who lived in Building Nine at Village of Dover Glen Apartments, are getting help from the American Red Cross. Their volunteers are finding temporary homes for those displaced.
