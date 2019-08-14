NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At the end of the night at a busy restaurant, countless pounds of food usually go to waste.
Now a popular app service is doing its part to take that food to people who need it.
It’s the most productive food fight you’ll ever hear about, an idea that came to life on one street in California.
“It just really caught fire,” said Kelsey Fromal, Global Community Engagement Manager for Postmates.
The idea made its way to Nashville in January 2019, Postmates delivering leftovers to people who need it most.
“About an hour before closing, they will receive a little pop-up notification reminding them not to let any food go to waste and to donate using FoodFight!” Fromal said.
About 30 minutes later, a Postmate driver will pick up the delivery and take it to a local shelter.
“They are so thankful for this, and they're honestly surprised something like this hasn't existed before,” said Fromal. “This is very unique and something that we are definitely paving the way for.”
Currently 3,000 restaurants participate in the FoodFight! program around the country.
“Thousands of pounds of food is delivered that would otherwise be in a landfill,” Fromal said.
Postmates has plans to expand donations to transitional housing locations and to indicate which restaurant your ordering from is giving back in the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.