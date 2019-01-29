NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new program to help cut back on wasted food is officially up and running in Nashville.
We first brought you this story last week on News4, nine million meals a year are thrown away at Nashville restaurants.
Food delivery app Postmates is rolling out a program called FoodFight! that will help restaurants put those meals to better use, to feed the hungry.
"There's a lot of edible food that does go to waste and is not feeding another human and with better infrastructure, I think everyone wants to be part of that solution," said Seema Prasad, the owner of Miel Restaurant, "I think the impact will be significant."
Just like when you order food on your phone using the Postmates app, Nashville restaurants will be able to request a Postmates driver pick up leftovers and drop them off at a shelter.
